The football accolades continue for Zach Nilssen and Thomas Albrightson.
The Baldwin-Woodville seniors were named to the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association (WFCA) All-Region team for their play this fall at tight end and defensive end respectively. At the same time, Albrightson was named WFCA Honorable Mention Small School All-State team.
