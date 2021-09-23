Questions are popping up within the Baldwin-Woodville football team in which the answers are providing difficult to find.
“I know what our team is capable of and we are not playing close to what we are capable of doing at this point,” B-W coach Dan Keefer said, after his team fell 39-14 to Osceola.
Baldwin-Woodville (2-3 overall) was only down 7-0 after the first quarter, but a nightmare second quarter did them in.
The backbreaker was Osceola scoring on a 10-yard halfback pass from Jacob Sedivy to Lucas Sedivy with no time remaining, increasing the Chieftain lead to 27-7, heading into intermission.
“We had an awful second quarter where our mistakes seemed to multiply,” Keefer said. “We have been our own worst enemy.”
The Blackhawk defense broke in the second half as Osceola’s two touchdowns came on runs of 82 and 65 yards. Osceola scored another touchdown on a 77-yard run in the first quarter.
The Chieftains finished with over 400 yards rushing. Charlie Tronrud had 200 of them on three touchdowns.
Meanwhile, the Blackhawk offense couldn’t finish drives. B-W started the second half with the ball thanks to a terrific onside kick from Davis Paulsen. They were moving the ball, but a key personal foul penalty made it 2nd and 23. The drive stalled, and a field goal attempt was missed.
Later on, the Blackhawks blocked a punt, which they recovered at the Osceola two-yard line. Four running attempts didn’t yield the two yards needed for a touchdown.
“As a team, we need to take advantage of our opportunities and not let mistakes snowball,” Keefer said. “Offensively, we struggled up front against Osceola’s athletic defensive line.”
Keegan Ofstie finished with over 100 yards rushing for B-W, including a 50-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. The other Blackhawk touchdown came in the fourth as Masen Werner connected with Collin Fritts on an 18-yard pass.
“We need to improve our consistency and that needs to play out this Friday night,” Keefer said.
The Blackhawks travel to Prescott (4-1 overall) Friday. The Cardinals are 3-0 so far this season in Middle Border Conference action.
