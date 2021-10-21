The start of Friday’s fourth quarter against Somerset looked very promising for the Baldwin-Woodville football team.
Keegan Ofstie raced down the sideline for a 72-yard touchdown run, giving the Blackhawks a 19-14 lead.
The end turned into a nightmare as Somerset scored two touchdowns with less than three minutes remaining, defeating B-W 30-19, ending the Blackhawks’ season.
“We were unable to get the key stops we needed late in the game and we turned it over twice late on offense,” B-W coach Dan Keefer said.
Rory Hoff connected with Caymen Gebheim on a 50-yard reception with two minutes, 27 seconds left in the quarter for the eventual game-winner. The clinching touchdown came less than a minute later as Nick Tollackson intercepted a Wyatt Larson pass and went 36 yards into the end zone.
“We had success off and on throughout the game,” Keefer said. “We had some big plays on offense, including a long touchdown on a draw play be Keegan Ofstie that was blocked very well by our entire offensive line and receivers down the field. Collin Fritts had some very physical blocks the entire game on the perimeter.
“Defensively, I thought Sam Hush played very well tackling on the perimeter and also intercepting a pass. Wyatt Larson stepped up for us, starting at free safety for the first time this year instead of his normal spot at corner.”
Ofstie led the rushing attack with 127 yards and a touchdown. Gavin Sell scored the additional rushing touchdown.
Larson threw for 64 yards passing, including an eight-yard touchdown reception to Sam Hush in the second quarter.
Hoff threw for 96 yards for Somerset (2-5 Middle Border, 3-6 overall) and added 99 yards on the ground.
Ofstie led the defense with eight total tackles, followed by Hush’s seven. Eli Coenen, Jackson Johansen and Fritts had five each.
The Blackhawks ended its season 2-5 in the conference and 4-5 overall. They will be saying goodbye to eight seniors:
Sam Hush -- "Sam was one of our captains and had a great year at both wide receiver and defensive back," Keefer said. "Sam was a great teammate and he played hard."
Chase Shafer -- "Chase was also a captain and one of the hardest workers we had," Keefer stated. "Chase does things the right way and he contributed big times on both sides of the ball."
Dylan Hanson -- "Dylan was a dependable member of our team," Keefer explained. "He played guard and defensive tackle for us and he is a tough, team first guy."
Calvin Gough -- "Calvin overcame some injuries to contribute heavily on special teams," Keefer added. "Calvin is a strong kid that played defensive end for us and some tight end. Calvin has a lot of passion for the game."
Klay Lorentz -- "Klay had a great career playing offensive tackle and defensive end," Keefer said. "He is one of the most athletic offensive tackles in the Middle Border Conference. We relied on Klay to keep the edge on defense and he earned respect from the entire team with his approach."
Braydon LaGrander -- "Braydon has started at three different positions on defense this year," Keefer stated. "Braydon had a very solid year and we will miss his impact."
Wyatt Larson -- "Wyatt has an amazing love for the game of football, he has worked extremely hard to be the best he can be," Keefer said. "Wyatt has started at quarterback/wide receiver/cornerback/free safety. Wyatt was also a captain and made a lot of plays for us and he will be missed."
Keegan Ofstie -- "Keegan led our team in tackles, rushing yards and touchdowns," Keefer concluded. "Keegan was voted a captain and he improved in his leadership as the year went on. Keegan is a talented player that has a bright future."
"These seniors have been part of 17 wins over the past three years," Keefer added. "We all wish we could have earned a spot in the playoffs but we cane up short. We certainly appreciate all the contributions from the seniors and their parents over the years."
