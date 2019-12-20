HAMMOND – Brad Holzer is glad to no longer be responsible for one matter.
The St. Croix Central wrestling coach prefers to concentrate on preparing and coaching his team rather than making medical diagnoses. A rule change for the 2019-2020 season has removed some of that responsibility from Holzer and other wrestling coaches across the state.
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association enacted rule changes regarding medical timeouts during matches, specifically in situations of potential concussions. This season marks the first that head and neck injuries occurring on the mat will cause a timeout of up to five minutes, instead of the previous 90 seconds, in which a medical professional will determine whether a competitor can continue the match.
“Any contestant who exhibits signs, symptoms or behaviors consistent with a concussion – such as loss of consciousness, headache, dizziness, confusion or balance problems – shall be immediately removed from the match and shall not return to competition until cleared by an appropriate health care professional,” the updated WIAA rule states. “(The modified timeouts) will be used in all competition regarding injuries to the head and neck, involving (the) cervical column and/or nervous system.”
For coaches like Holzer who didn’t preface a coaching career with extensive medical training, the update is a relief.
“One nice thing about have a medical professional – it takes it out of my hands,” Holzer said. “If I have a kid who butts heads with another, right away I’m thinking it could be something like a concussion and I call the trainer over.
“Typically, within two minutes they can make that decision.”
Holzer also appreciates the situation at St. Croix Central that includes assistance from medical staff in the area, which happens to be an important part of the new rule. While meets at St. Croix Central include certified medical staff, any schools without that support would be hosting events that will not include the additional protocol time.
“In the absence of appropriate health care professional(s) – physician and/or certified athletic trainer – all injuries to the head and neck involving the cervical column and/or nervous system will be covered by the same time frame as other injuries,” the rule states.
Holzer said most, if not all, the events in which his team competes have medical personnel available. Though most injuries he’s encountered as a coach could be visually evaluated, this is one area Holzer said is better determined by someone with more intensive medical training.
“After doing this for a little over 20 years, I know (coaches) react to things,” he said. “But in this situation, the liability part of the rule is really good to have. We don’t need to react and make the call.”
But being so close to the border of another state, a short drive can lead to a wrestling meet with different rules. And in this case, Holzer said the state of Wisconsin may eventually mimic the rules of nearby Minnesota.
“Minnesota, in almost every sport, makes (athletes) wear mouth guards,” he said. “That takes some of that jolt away that extra vibration that could rattle the brain.
“We want to make the sport as safe as we can for all kids, especially with what we’re starting to understand about concussions. With the research we’ve done across the state and the classes I’ve taken, it shows that if you identify (the injury or concussion) and let it heal, your outcomes are really good. When you get that first hit and do nothing, then the second and a third, the danger exponentially goes up if you don’t get the time to heal.”
The updated WIAA rule also addresses the frequency of such injuries and any wrestler who experiences a second occurrence requiring another five-minute evaluation, will default the match.
