The New Richmond boys basketball team remained in first place in Middle Border Conference play after defeating Baldwin-Woodville 80-66 Jan. 14 in Baldwin.
Keegan Ofstie led four Blackhawks in double figures with 17 points and six rebounds. Ross Roemhild added 15 points and four steals, while Warick Weyer finished with 13 points, three rebounds and three assists. Zach Nilssen tossed in 11 and pulled down five rebounds.
"We competed really hard and, for the most part, played well against New Richmond," said B-W coach Jeremy Nygaard. "We made some big shots that I thought might be the beginning of a run, but they answered with a big shot of their own every time. Competing as well as we did with a team of that caliber should give us some confidence going forward."
The Blackhawks are now 2-3 in the MBC and 5-6 overall. New Richmond is 5-0 and 8-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.