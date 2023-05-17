New Richmond gives B-W soccer first loss

If there are ever such a thing as good losses in sports, the Baldwin-Woodville girls soccer team experienced it against New Richmond May 11.
The Tigers scored twice in the second half to break open a tie game and hand the Blackhawks, its first loss of the season by a 3-1 score.
“These are games we learn something from,” B-W coach Mauritz Kool said.
For example, Kool was very pleased with his team’s performance in the first half. New Richmond scored first, but the Blackhawk scored the equalizer thanks to Kylie Kastel with the assist from Shayna Florez.
The second half was different story.
“In the second half, we chased the ball and got tired,” Kool continued. “They did a great job distributing the ball and creating spaces. We didn’t do a good job anticipating passes.”
The Tigers improved to 10-4 overall with the win, while B-W is now 7-1.
B-W 4, Altoona 0
The goal of winning conference became one step closer as Kylee Minder earned her third shutout win of the season against Altoona/Fall Creek May 9.
Kastel, Hannah Hermansen, Florez and Ella Rhode accounted for the B-W goals with Florez registering two assists. Ella Schutz also posted two assists.
“We scored a goal in the beginning of the first half and Altoona made adjustments to their defense and played back for the whole first half,” Kool said. “We made some changes and were able to add three more goals in the second half.”
Minder recorded eight saves for the shutout win.
“In the second half, the players came back more aggressive and made better plays,” Kool concluded. “Shayna Florez had a very good game, and our defense was great.”
