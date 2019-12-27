Dec. 17 was another tough day for the Baldwin-Woodville boys ice hockey team as it fell to 1-4-1 with a 3-2 home loss to the New Richmond Tigers in overtime.
The Blackhawks claimed the early lead on a Wyatt Sundby goal 5:28 into the contest. Rinalds Ulmanis extended the lead to 2-0, 1:07 into the second period. However, three second period Blackhawk penalties led to two New Richmond goals, which ultimately led to the game going into overtime - where New Richmond's Tucker Erickson put the game to rest.
Both teams took 34 shots as B-W's Zach Stevens collected 31 saves and New Richmond goalkeeper Blake Milton tallied 32 saves.
B-W's Trenton Veenendaal tallied two assists while Bazl Cook and Davis Paulsen each earned one assist.
