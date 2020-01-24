All the scoring in Tuesday’s boys hockey game between Baldwin-Woodville and New Richmond was done in the first period.
Jacob Sanders scored the first B-W goal at the 14 minute, 21 second mark on an even strength goal with the assists from Trenton Veenendall and Zac Holme. Less than two minutes later, Tiger Brock Unger broke the 1-1 tie on a power play goal which wrapped up the scoring as New Richmond prevailed 2-1.
B-W finished with 35 shots on goal, but Tiger goaltender Blake Milton was stout between the pipes, stopping 34. Easton Lindus started for the Blackhawks and stopped 16 New Richmond shots on 18 attempts. Zach Stevens relieved him to start the third and stopped all 18 shots he faced.
The power play was the story of the game. New Richmond scored both of their goals on the power play, while B-W went 0-for-4.
The Blackhawks are now 6-7-3 on the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.