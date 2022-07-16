Tatum Hall grew up in Hudson but when she was 10, her family moved to Lake Park, Minn.
Hall is now back in western Wisconsin as she was hired in May as the new volleyball coach for St. Croix Central.
“I’ve always enjoyed volleyball,” she said, which included playing at Central Lakes College. When that ended, she got into coaching, that consisted of Junior Olympics and the last three years as the head coach of Lake Park Audubon High School.
“The breaking down of the game, how fast paced it is, the level of communication, building players’ skills up,” she said when asked on what she loves about it.
Hall takes over a team that went 30-5 last year and was eliminated in the sectional semifinals last year. Nine seniors graduated, including three first-team all-conference selections and the last two conference players of the year in Katie Gostovich and Katie Larson. The Panthers shared the conference title in 2021 and won it outright in 2020.
“It’s been fun getting to know the girls and we can hopefully build off that success,” Hall said. She was able to coach them for five days last month along with seeing who the leaders are during open gym sessions.
It’s an entirely new coaching staff in 2022 as Karli Eichstadt, a guidance counselor at the Virtual Academy, was named the junior varsity coach last month. The C-squad coach is yet to be named.
“We are going to run a high-efficient offense,” Hall concluded. “I’m really excited the season is around the corner.”
