Nelson’s overtime goal wins it for B-W hockey

Blake Lokken attempts a shot on net against Hayward Dec. 13. 

 Sam Niebeling | Niebeling’s Photography

Garrett Nelson is an unsung hero for the Baldwin-Woodville boys hockey team. 

Against Hayward Dec. 13, his hard work paid off as he scored the game-winning overtime goal, lifting the Hawks to a 4-3 win.

