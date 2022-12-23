Nelson’s overtime goal wins it for B-W hockey

Garrett Nelson is an unsung hero for the Baldwin-Woodville boys hockey team.
Against Hayward Dec. 13, his hard work paid off as he scored the game-winning overtime goal, lifting the Hawks to a 4-3 win.
“I’m not sure there’s anyone more deserving than Garrett Nelson to get the game-winning overtime goal,” B-W coach Lucas Trickle explained. “He works as hard as anyone, so it was fun to see him get rewarded.”
Nelson scored the goal at the 4-minute, 28 mark of overtime with Davis Paulsen and Ryan Boeseneilers on the assist. It was Nelson’s first goal and first point of the season.
The Hawks (1-0 conference, 3-1 overall) showed no rust after playing for 11 days as they grabbed a 2-1 lead after the first period.
Blake Lokken scored the first goal at the 5:22 mark with Brennen Sanders on the assist. With less than two minutes left in the period Gavin Finstad tallied a power play goal with Paulsen and Lokken on the assist.
Lokken tallied B-W’s third goal unassisted in the third period.
“Blake Lokken took over the game in the third period offensively,” Trickle continued. “He’s just scratching the surface of his potential offensively and it’s fun to watch.”
B-W outshot Hayward 30-25, while the Hurricanes went 1-for-5 on the power play.
“Hayward is always a tough program to play against year in and year out,” Trickle said. “They play the right way, and they make it tough on you so unless you’re willing to win 50/50 battles or go to hard areas then it’s going to be a difficult night.
“We felt like we struggled with that for most of the first and second periods. We did a much better job of playing our type of game in the third period and overtime.”
Brian Woehrle stopped 22 shots to earn his second win of the season.
