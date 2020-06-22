MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board will meet virtually to consider a request for approval of antlerless deer harvest quotas, antlerless permit levels and a deer hunting season framework for 2020 and to appoint two nominees to the Sporting Heritage Council.
The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24, originating from Room G 11 of the State Natural Resources Building (GEF 2), 101 S. Webster St. Although the public will not be allowed to watch the meeting in-person from GEF 2 due to public health advisories, the June board meeting will be livestreamed.
The board will consider statements of scope and conditional approval of the public hearings for two rules including:
Proposed rules creating chapter NR 159 relating to regulating firefighting foam that contains certain contaminants
Proposed rules affecting chapter NR 25 related to Lake Michigan whitefish management and Great Lakes commercial harvest reporting
The board will consider several approval requests including:
Western Prairie Regional Master Plan
Multiple land acquisitions
The board will hear several informational items including:
Wisconsin’s 2020 Forest Action Plan
Sandhill crane management and population update
DNR COVID-19 update
The complete June board agenda is available on the DNR website here.
Board meetings are webcast live. You can watch the livestream of the June NRB board meeting online here by clicking on this month's meeting. You may also visit the NRB agenda webpage on the DNR website and click "NRB webcasts" under the Related Links column on the right side of the page. From there, click on this month's meeting. After each board meeting, the webcast will be available on demand.
