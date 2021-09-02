The only thing that went wrong for the Baldwin-Woodville football team Friday against Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau was it didn’t finish it.
The Blackhawks were up 28-0 with six minutes, 47 seconds left in the third quarter when play was suspended.
“We bumped the game up Friday to 6:15 p.m. to avoid the forecast of thunderstorms,” said B-W coach Dan Keefer. “It’s a good thing we did.
“The cancellation was really disappointing for our younger guys because they were set to play significant time in the fourth quarter.”
The Blackhawks accumulated 290 yards total offense before the storms commenced.
“I thought we played excellent defense and special teams and our offense took a step forward,” Keefer stated. “Our pass protection was significantly better. Wyatt Larson played well at quarterback protecting the football and making good decisions.”
Larson finished 12-for-14 for 148 yards and two touchdowns. Masen Werner caught a 14-yard pass with one minute, 39 seconds left in the second quarter. Larson’s second touchdown came with 12 seconds left in the second quarter as he connected with Sean Van Someren on a 33-yard reception.
The quick scoring possessions were thanks to Keegan Ofstie’s interception. Cal Smith had the other one.
“We scored again on our first possession of the second half, so it was nice to see the offense feed off the defense,” Keefer said.
That touchdown was courtesy of Ofstie from three yards out. He scored his first on a three yard run early in the second quarter. He finished with 58 yards rushing. Sam Hush actually led the B-W rushing attack with 60 yards rushing.
The Blackhawk defense couldn’t have played any better. In addition to the two interceptions, Klay Lorentz had a sack and Ofstie forced a fumble. They limited G-E-T to -10 yards rushing and only 9 yards passing.
“Our defensive line showed improvement,” Keefer said. “Elijah Heimer and Klay Lorentz both proved to be very difficult to keep blocked. Our linebacking core of Keegan Ofstie, Cal Smith and Jackson Johansen all played consistent tough football.”
The B-W defense will get a good early season test Friday against conference favorite Ellsworth at home. Through two games, Ellsworth has scored 70 points.
