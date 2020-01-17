Mork helps Amery end losing streak to B-W

For the first time since 2014, the Baldwin-Woodville boys’ ice hockey team fell to Amery 4-1 Jan. 9 in Baldwin.
The Warriors jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first two periods, thanks to scoring two goals on the power play.
“We skated with Amery for the first period and a half,” said B-W coach Lucas Trickle. “Amery did a really nice job of capitalizing on some odd man rushes and the power play which made us have to play from behind.”
B-W’s only goal came in the third at the 4 minute, 14 mark when Wyatt Sundby took advantage of assists by Jake Roussopoulos and Bazl Cook to score a power play goal.
The Blackhawks outshot the Warriors in every period to finish with a 38-27 shot advantage. Amery goaltender Ethan Mork finished with 37 shots.
“It’s difficult to play catchup against a team like them because they have one of the better goaltenders in the state,” Trickle said. “It’s a game that we learn from and continue to get better.’
Jacob Anderson saved 16 of 20 shots faced while Zach Stevens saved all seven shots faced in the B-W goal.
The loss ended an 11-game winning streak by the Blackhawks over the Warriors.
