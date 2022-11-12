Maddi Monicken received the Sportsmanship/Spirit Award from the Middle Border Conference volleyball coaches last month. The Baldwin-Woodville senior was not able to compete on the court this past season due to major medical complications from an MRI she had back on May 13. She underwent multiple lifesaving surgeries and spent nearly four months in intensive care units in both Minneapolis Children’s Hospital as well as Gillette Children’s Hospital in St. Paul. Maddi is expected to make a full recovery.
The work she has put in to get to where she is today comes as a surprise to many of her doctors but to the people that know Maddi best are not surprised. Maddi spent hours training in the offseason preparing herself for the sport she loves the most, volleyball. Creating her own workout programs at home and countless hours spent in the weight room at school, training at Ethos Performance in Hudson, as well as competing on the BW Heat Club Volleyball team.
As a player she possesses great athletic ability, high skill level, a great teammate, great attitude, very coachable, and a hard worker. Her attitude, dedication, and determination to improve as a player is a testament to her recovery these past six months. Even though she couldn’t compete this fall, her perseverance has been an inspiration to all who know her and way beyond that. The support and encouragement from the volleyball community was far reaching during Maddi’s recovery and this past season. Most importantly from all her Baldwin-Woodville teammates and coaches, but also from the St. Croix Central Volleyball team, St. Kate University volleyball team, and the athletes and coaches in the team played again supporting and including her as a volleyball athlete.
Congratulations Maddi on this well-deserved honor and thank you from both Maddi and her family to everyone who supported Maddi during this season.
