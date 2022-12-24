Mittl scores overtime goal to lift Fusion over Fox Cities

Alexis Ralston brings the puck up during a recent Fusion game. 

 Sam Niebeling | Niebeling's Photography

Trinity Mittl picked a great time to snap a seven-game goal less streak. 

The Baldwin-Woodville senior scored the game winning goal at the 7 minute, 46 second mark in overtime lifting the St. Croix Valley Fusion girls hockey team to a 5-4 win over Fox Cities Stars Dec. 17 in River Falls. 

