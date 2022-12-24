Mittl scores overtime goal to lift Fusion over Fox Cities

Trinity Mittl picked a great time to snap a seven-game goal less streak.
The Baldwin-Woodville senior scored the game winning goal at the 7 minute, 46 second mark in overtime lifting the St. Croix Valley Fusion girls hockey team to a 5-4 win over Fox Cities Stars Dec. 17 in River Falls.
The goal was Mittl’s third of the season, with her first two coming in the Nov. 23 season opener against Western Wisconsin.
Kendall Sundby assisted on the goal, her fourth point of the night.
The junior recorded her third hat trick in the last five games with her last two goals sending the game to overtime in the third period. An even strength goal came at the 13:11 mark of the period and with less than 90 seconds remaining in the game, she scored on the power play, with Mittl on the assist. She now has 14 goals in eight games.
Oaklie Holldorf scored the Fusion’s first goal in the first period with Nathalie Rotsaert on the assist. Sundby scored her first goal three minutes later with Mittl and Alexis Ralston on the assists.
The Fusion outshot the Stars 32-20, including 6-1 in the overtime. Jasmine Peterson stopped 16 shots to earn the win.
The Fusion are now 1-1 in the conference and 4-4 overall. Fox Cities suffered its first loss in seven games this year.
Hudson 3, Fusion 2
Hudson’s 2-for-4 performance on the power play lifted the Raiders to the Dec. 13 conference win, despite being outshot 56-12.
The Raiders scored the game’s first three goals before the Fusion scored their two in less than two minutes in the third period.
Sophia John scored the first at the 12 minute, 7 second mark with Morgan Kivel and Mittl on the assist. Alayna Brightbill scored her first goal of the season at the 13:44 mark with Sundby on the assist.
Kaylie Prater scored a goal and an assist for Hudson, while Averie Martin added a goal and an assist.
While the Raiders tallied two goals on the power play, the Fusion were 0-for-5.
