Mittl’s two goals highlight Fusion win over Hudson

Despite being outshot 36-25, the St. Croix Valley Fusion cruised to the 4-1 victory over Hudson Jan. 21 at the United Civic Center Ice Arena in Baldwin.
Tyann Mittl started the Fusion scoring with an even strength goal in the first period off the assist from Maddie Buck. St. Croix Valley added two goals in the second period two minutes apart. Amber DeLong recorded her team-leading 18th goal thanks to assists from Lilly Accola and Jaden Woiwode. Woiwode tallied the second on a power play with the assists from Abbie and Amber DeLong.
Hudson scored its goal 31 seconds into the third period, but Mittl wrapped up the scoring on an empty netter. Before this game, Mittl had only one goal on the year – the first game of the season against Princeton.
Fusion goaltender Sydney Seeley was outstanding again, stopping 35 Hudson shots. The Fusion have won four of the last five games and improved to 12-5 overall.
“Last night’s game was a huge win for us,” said Fusion coach Matt Cranston. “The sweep will definitely help in the seeding meetings come February. Another great game by senior goalie Sydney Seeley. We changed a few systems for that game that seem to work. Great performance by every single player!”
