Middle Border Conference volleyball race down to three By Jason Schulte sentinelsports48@gmail.com Oct 7, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The race for the Middle Border Conference volleyball championship is now down to three teams after results Thursday night. Baldwin-Woodville, Altoona and Somerset are all tied for first place with a 5-1 record, with Prescott now a game behind. Prescott came into the week in first place with a 4-0 record. The Cardinals suffered a loss to Somerset Tuesday night in four games. The bad week continued as Altoona swept them Thursday night. Baldwin-Woodville swept Osceola Tuesday night and then defeated SCC in five games Thursday night. After defeating Prescott Tuesday night, Somerset hosted Ellsworth and defeated the Panthers in three games. Altoona recorded two sweeps this week over Central and then Prescott. The final conference matches are next week. For the three-first place teams: Baldwin-Woodville travels to Ellsworth Oct. 11. The Panthers are 0-6 this season in conference play. Somerset travels to Altoona Oct. 13.It's worth noting, both Somerset and Altoona's conference loss was to Baldwin-Woodville. The last time B-W has repeated as conference champions in volleyball was 1988 and 1989. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Wolf to join Baldwin location of Family ChiroCare Middle Border Conference volleyball race down to three BW School Board approves 2022-23 budget Water aerobics coming to the B-W pool Nature Photography Contest Winners Longtime United Fire District Chief Berger passes away at 72 Gov. Evers, DHS announces financial support to EMS providers Assume goodness. Choose joy. Proceed with grace Most Popular B-W volleyball part of four-way tie for first place in conference Blackhawk football keeps rolling with win over Osceola Pastor's Column: What do you do on Sunday? Gov. Evers to order flags to half-staff in honor of Wisconsin's Fallen Firefighters Former Baldwin youth pastor sentenced to three years prison for sexual assault of a child Upcoming Events Oct 7 Baldwin Library Programming Fri, Oct 7, 2022 Oct 7 Baldwin Library Programming Fri, Oct 7, 2022 Oct 8 Baldwin Library Programming Sat, Oct 8, 2022 Oct 8 Baldwin Library Programming Sat, Oct 8, 2022 Oct 8 Freedom Festival Sat, Oct 8, 2022 CDT Oct 9 Baldwin Library Programming Sun, Oct 9, 2022 Oct 9 Baldwin Library Programming Sun, Oct 9, 2022 Oct 10 Baldwin Library Programming Mon, Oct 10, 2022 Oct 10 Baldwin Library Programming Mon, Oct 10, 2022 Oct 10 B-W College Planning Night Mon, Oct 10, 2022 CDT Today's e-Edition e-Edition Best of the Baldwin-Woodville Area 2022 Oct 5, 2022 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.