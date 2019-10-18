A lot is riding on Baldwin-Woodville's final regular season football game this Friday at home. The Blackhawks (6-2) take on the Somerset Spartans (3-5) in a game in which a win will clinch at least a share of the Middle Border Conference title and have a significant impact on seeding for the WIAA playoffs.
Both teams are coming off big wins. Somerset is riding high after picking up a 44-6 road victory over Amery while B-W's 30-0 win over Prescott marked its second shutout of the year.
Somerset, which relies heavily on its ground game, also has something to fight for despite having just a 2-4 conference record as one more league win puts the Spartans in contention for a postseason appearance. The Spartans rush for more than 160 yards per game but tend to lack in the passing department. The Blackhawks will have to keep an eye on Tate Pitcher who is an explosive runner that can be dangerous in the open field. Ryan Kelly and Beaudee Smith will see the majority of the touches, however, and are solid runners.
Isaiah Randall leads the Blackhawk rushing game, with nearly 450 yards and five touchdowns this season. Meanwhile, quarterback Ross Roemhild is just 15 yards shy of 1,000 passing yards (with 13 touchdowns), and Zach Nilssen already has more than 300 receiving yards and four touchdowns this season.
Jake Lindquist and Sam Crowley are the backbone of the B-W defense. Lindquist enters the final regular season game with 26 tackles, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one interception in 2019. Crowley has 20 tackles, one fumble recovery and has forced two fumbles while recording six tackles for losses including a sack.
