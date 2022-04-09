Sophomore Payton Merth started the season strong for the St. Croix Central girls track and field team as she took home two firsts and a second place during the Amery Indoor Invite Thursday at UW-River Falls.
Merth won the 200 hurdles (30.48 seconds) and long jump (15-8 ½), while earning a second in the 55 hurdles (9.84).
Kaitlyn Carlson took home the final Panthers’ first place as she won the 3,200-meter run in 12:27.30.
Those place finishes helped Central score 56 points and took fourth. Amery won the meet with 119 points. Prescott scored 75. Baldwin-Woodville won with 68.
SCC had additional second place finishes besides Merth. Katie Larson took second in the shot put (34-3) and Abby Lamers in the 400-meter run (1:06.81). Third place finishes went to the 1,600-meter relay of Carlson, Sidnie Roshell, Juniper Oldenburg-Garcia and Lamers (5:01.42), Sydney Burgess in the shot put (33-0) and Jenna Rogan in the triple jump (26-6½). Lamers added a fourth-place finish in the 200-meter dash (30.07).
Woehrle
wins 800
Brian Woehrle claimed Central’s lone first place in the boys meet as he won the 800-meter run at 2:18.88.
Second place finishes went to Chris Woehrman in the 200-meter run (1:00.51), Zach Steffensen in the shot put (42-4) and Brody Peissing in the high jump (5-4).
Woehrle, Peissing along with the 800-meter relay of Derek Weber, Jayden Boyce, Rob Munson and Sam Fischer and Owen Herink took third. Woehrle was third in the high jump (5-4), Peissing placed third in the triple jump (35-5) and Herink was third in the 800- meter run (2:21.44).
Patrick Downs took fourth in the 200 hurdles (31.97) along with Jacob Berends in the shot put (37-5), Adam Madlung finished fifth in the 1,600-meter run.
Amery won the boys meet with 90 points. Ellsworth took second with 76. Prescott was third with 72. Central placed fourth with 48.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.