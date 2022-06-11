Payton Merth took full advantage of the extra qualifier spot she was granted.
The St. Croix Central sophomore made it to the podium as she placed sixth in the Division 2 300 hurdles run at the State Track and Field Meet in La Crosse last weekend.
Merth had a time of 46.82 seconds. Madison Edge’s Amber Grosse was the champion at 46.27.
Rice Lake Sectional
Payton Merth placed fifth in the 300 hurdles in the Rice Lake Sectional May 26 with a time of 47.46 seconds. The top four individuals and relays in each event advanced to the state meet.
However, it was announced on the SCC Track and Field Facebook page May 28, Merth became an extra qualifier for the state meet in the event due to her time placing in the top eight amongst all Division 2 Sectionals.
Other fifth place finishes went to Merth in the long jump (16-8) and Kaitlyn Carlson in the 3,200 (12:07.12).
As a team, SCC girls placed 13th with 22 points. La Crosse Logan was the team champion with 65.5 points. Osceola took second with 49. Amery was third with 48.
Addy Swanson was seventh in the 3,200 (12:24.74) along with the 800 relay of Ella Hawkins, Abby Lamers, Eliza McKenna and Merth (1:51.14) and Sidnie Roshell in the high jump (4-10).
Hawkins took 10th in the pole vault (9-0). The 400 relay of Hawkins, Lamers, McKenna and Merth was 12th (52.90).
Katie Larson finished 13th in the shot put (31-10) while Sydney Burgess placed 15th (30-9 ½).
Meanwhile, the boys tied for 27th with two points.
Brian Woehrle was eighth in the 1,600 (4:39.95) along with Aidan Schlueter in the discus (133-7).
Zach Steffensen took ninth in the shot put (45-11). Kade Rogers finished 11th in the pole vault (11-0), while Gavin Searl added a 14th place in the triple jump (38-8 1/2).
Logan took the boys team title with 79.5 points. Osceola was second with 63 and Lakeland Union placed third with 52.5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.