The St. Croix Central volleyball team had three players named to the Middle Border Conference all-conference teams.
Junior Payton Merth was voted to the first team. The outside hitter was joined on the first team by Baldwin-Woodville’s Stella Kamm and Jordyn Letter, Somerset’s Izzy Eskierka, Osceola’s Shelby Wiederin, Prescott’s Reese Ptacek and Altoona’s Mya Martenson.
Ptacek was a first team selection last year as a sophomore and has already announced she will be playing collegiate volleyball at the University of Kansas with one year of high school remaining. Martenson and Wiederin were second team selections last year, while Letter was named honorable mention. Letter was also voted player of the year.
SCC’s Macie Segebrecht headlined the second team with Somerset’s Claire Anderson, Altoona’s Breeley Gluch, Prescott’s Natalie Ptacek, B-W’s Marney Roemhild, Amery’s Delaney Vold and Osceola’s Caysie Ward. Vold was a second-team selection last year, while Ward earned honorable mention status.
Eliza Cleary was the final Panther to be named all-conference as she was honorable mention. The rest of that team was made up of Somerset’s Madison Raleigh, Haley Reger, Altoona’s Kennedy Tripper, Amery’s Jadyn Werle, B-W’s Ryeah Oehlke, and Osceola’s Maddie Newton.
Out of the 21 players selected, 11 were seniors, six were juniors and four were sophomores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.