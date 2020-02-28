The Menomonie boys hockey team defeated Baldwin-Woodville 3-2 in overtime in the section semifinals of the WIAA Division 2 State High School Hockey Tournament Tuesday in Baldwin.
Zach Demarce scored the game winning goal 38 seconds in overtime on the assist from Sedric Yukel. The Mustangs ended up outshooting the Blackhawks 38-36.
The fifth-seeded Mustangs advanced to the section final 4 p.m. Saturday in Somerset, where they'll play Somerset. They improved to 8-17.
"In certain situations, you have to take your hat off to your opponent for the way that they played and this was one of those nights," said B-W coach Lucas Trickle. "Menomonie looked like a completely different team than we saw two weeks ago and their kids played extremely hard. We battled, but weren't able to get the bounces that we needed to come out on top."
Baldwin-Woodville jumped out to a 2-0 lead. Josh Woodington scored the game's first goal at the 8 minute, 50 second mark in the first period unassisted.
In the second period, Riley Lancour scored his first goal in the last nine games with Woodington and Wyatt Sundby on the assists.
Less than 30 seconds later, Kaleb Miller scored Menomonie's first goal off of a Demarce assist. Trent Weber grabbed the equalizer in the third, setting the stage for Demarce in overtime.
Baldwin-Woodville went 0-for-4 on the power play. Zach Stevens stopped 35 shots for the Blackhawks,
The fifth-seeded Mustangs gained some revenge as on Feb. 1 on the same ice rink, B-W jumped out to a 5-2 lead after the first period and rolled to the 9-3 victory.
The top-seeded Blackhawks ended its season at 13-9-4.
"It's never easy to end your season like that, but I can't say enough positive things about our kids and the way they battled all year long," Trickle said "Our seniors have a very bright future in whatever they decide to do and we can't thank them enough for their commitment to our program."
