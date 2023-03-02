The Baldwin-Woodville boys hockey team did a lot of things right against Menomonie in its sectional semifinal Feb. 21.
Except put the puck in the back of the net. Menomonie did and defeated the Hawks 6-3, ending B-W’s season.
“Menomonie got a couple of bounces in the first period and were able to build a 3-0 lead even though we felt like we controlled the play,” B-W coach Lucas Trickle said. “The second period was very much the same.”
The Hawks outshot Menomonie 17-7 in the first period but found themselves down 3-0. The Mustangs tallied two more goals in the second to increase its lead to 5-0.
Gavin Finstad scored B-W’s first goal at the 14 minute, 50 second mark of the second unassisted.
Brennen Sanders made the score 5-2 at 8:32 of the third period with Finstad and Gavin Sell on the assist. Ryan Boeseneilers brought the Hawks to within two at 11:55 thanks to Finstad and Sanders on the assist.
The Mustangs tacked on an empty net goal with 47 seconds left.
“We were really proud of the way our team stuck together and found a way to get back into the game,” Trickle added.
B-W finished with 51 shots on goal to Menomonie’s 17. Both teams failed to convert on its power play opportunities – B-W was 0-for-4 as the Mustangs went 0-for-2.
Cody Dahms recorded a hat trick for Menomonie, while Sam Dahms and Colton Szotkowski recorded two assists each.
Landon Veenendaal started for B-W and stopped four shots on seven attempts. Brian Woehrle played the final two periods and recorded seven saves on nine attempts.
The Hawks finished 15-11 overall and will graduate Blake Lokken, Davis Paulsen, Boeseneilers, Dylan Haney and Woehrle.
“The outcome isn’t what we wanted obviously, but this group had a very successful season,” Trickle concluded.
