Memorable night gets B-W soccer its first win

It was 2018 the last time the Baldwin-Woodville boys soccer team had an offensive explosion similar to its output Saturday against Chippewa Falls McDonnell Catholic.
The Blackhawks rolled to the 7-0 win behind the play of captain Will Kroening, who scored six of the seven goals.
“The team possessed the ball well, there was a lot of communication from the defense and midfield to get the ball in attacking position,” explained B-W coach Nathan Franey. “We missed a number of scoring opportunities on offense, which will be corrected moving forward.”
Davis Paulson added the final goal for Baldwin-Woodville, which scored seven or more goals seven times in 2018, the year they reached the Division 3 State Semifinals.
Franey said it’ll be curious to see how B-W (1-0-1) overall responds to its first road game – against Altoona, which was scheduled for Aug. 31.
“I believe we will rise to the challenge,” he said.
B-W 0, Medford 0
When soccer matches finish 0-0, it’s usually the play of the goalie that’s the story.
Which it was for Baldwin-Woodvile in its season opener Aug. 24 against Medford.
“Our goalie, Luke Stuedemann, played the best game of his career against Medford with a couple game saving saves,” Franey said. “I look forward to his progression throughout the season.”
As for the first game, Franey said, some from first game mistakes, which will be fixed.
“As a team, I am happy with how we played,” he explained. “Medford is a very good team and our boys played a very physical game. Like any team at this stage, our communication and flow of the game needs improvement, but I have no doubt we will see that improvement in the next few weeks.”
