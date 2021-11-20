The St. Croix Central boys soccer team saw notable improvement in year two and was rewarded for it.
The Panthers had four players make the Middle Border Conference teams.
Senior Jack McGrane was the lone first-team selection. He was an honorable mention selection last year.
Earning honorable mention selections were freshman Lucas Spitzmueller and seniors Carson Talledge and Carter Laventure.
Middle Border Conference champion Amery had seven players between the two teams, with Somerset having five. Baldwin-Woodville also had four players selected all conference.
Seniors dominated the teams with 19 of the 22 selections being seniors. Spitzmueller was the only freshman selected.
Osceola’s Sean Archibald was named player of the year. Coaches of the year were split between Baldwin-Woodville’s Nathan Franey and St. Croix Central’s Patrick Flandrick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.