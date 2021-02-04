Last week the Middle Border Conference announced the names of wrestlers who have been selected as All Conference. The Amery Warriors have taken the title of team conference champions. The Most Valuable Wrestler will be determined at the State Wrestling Tournament.
The wrestlers will travel to Sectionals in Neillsville Saturday, February 6. The State Individual Tournament is February 13 at Adams-Friendship. The State Team Tournament will be held February 20 at Adams-Friendship.
Selected as All Conference from Baldwin were: 1st Team: Colton Hush (106 lbs) 9th grade; Ty Fink (126lbs) 10th grade; Blaine Guthrie (182 lbs) 12th grade and Max Ramburg(220 lbs) 11th grade. 2nd Team: Cole Braasch (113 lbs) 10th grade; Hunter Gartmann (120 lbs) 11th grade and Sam Crowley (160/170 lbs) 12th grade. Honorable Mention: Hunter Bonte (120 lbs) 11th grade and Austin Schmidt (132lbs) 10th grade.
Also named to All Conference for MBC were:
St. Croix Central: 1st Team: Devin Wasley. 2nd Team: Teague Holzer, Tadan Holzer and Josh Blair. Honorable Mention: David Olson, Parker Shackleton and Owen Wasley.
Amery: 1st Team: Walker Ingham, Jordan Penard, J.C. Wentz, Robert Beese, Kale Hopke, Mason Tylee, Wyatt Ingham and Koy Hopke.
Ellsworth: 2nd Team: Braden Matzek, Ryan Matzeka nd Louis Jahnke. Honorable Mention: Landon Lampman, Willy Penn, Zack Peterson and Anthony Madsen.
New Richmond: 2nd Team: Tyler Dennis. Honorable Mention: Bode Gabriel and Chase Feiner.
Osceola: 2nd Team: Thomas Oswald, Kaleb Woodley and Nick Carlson. Honorable Mention: Lucas Sedivy and Jacob Sedivy.
Prescott: 1st Team: Sam Murphy. 2nd Team: Alex Iberg.
Somerset: Honorable Mention: Zach Maitrejean.
