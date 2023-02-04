Hailey Maurer’s field goal with 12 seconds left was the game-winning bucket for the Baldwin-Woodville girls basketball team in defeating Rice Lake 49-47 Jan. 28 in the Northwest Girls Basketball Challenge in Somerset. 

The Blackhawks won the game at the free throw line, as they went 19-for-20 thanks to Marin Nygaard, who went 10-for-10. 

