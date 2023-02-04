Hailey Maurer’s field goal with 12 seconds left was the game-winning bucket for the Baldwin-Woodville girls basketball team in defeating Rice Lake 49-47 Jan. 28 in the Northwest Girls Basketball Challenge in Somerset.
The Blackhawks won the game at the free throw line, as they went 19-for-20 thanks to Marin Nygaard, who went 10-for-10.
Nygaard led B-W with 16 points and five rebounds. Haley Jordt tossed in 14 points and eight rebounds. Marney Roemhild finished with five.
Maurer added eight rebounds along with her four points. Maggie Jensen scored three points but pulled down 13 rebounds and four assists.
Eliana Sheplee poured in a double double of 11 points and 10 rebounds. While B-W was nearly perfect from the free throw line, Rice Lake went 1-for-7.
Adaline Sheplee, Emily Scheu, and Isabelle Schmidt poured in six points each.
The Blackhawks are now 3-4 in the conference and 6-11 overall.
Amery 40, B-W 32
The Blackhawks scored less than 40 points for the seventh time this season, the latest being a defeat to Amery Jan. 24.
The Blackhawks scored only eight points in the first half and ended up shooting 28.3 percent from the field overall. B-W was also 4-for-23 from three-point range (17.4 percent).
Haley Jordt led B-W with 14 points and five rebounds. Maggie Jensen scored five points, pulled down six rebounds and dished out three assists. Marney Roemhild recorded five points and added four rebounds. Ryeah Oehlke chipped in with five points and eight rebounds.
Grace Carlson had a game-high 13 points along with 12 rebounds for the Warriors. Mia Brotzel and Alex Edwards tossed in eight points each. Ali Hoffman finished with five points and eight rebounds.
Amery shot 31.7 percent from the field overall.
B-W is now 0-7 in those seven games in which they score less than 40 points.
