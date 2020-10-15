Morgan Margelofsky was the top Baldwin-Woodville cross country runner for the Blackhawks as they competed in the Amery Invite Oct. 6.
Margelofsky finished in 18th place with a time of 24 minutes, 26:4 seconds as the B-W girls finished in seventh place.
St. Croix Central had its top five runners place in the top 10 to dominate the meet with 26 points. Ellsworth took second with 92, edging Amery by two. New Richmond was fourth with 99, followed by Somerset’s 109. Prescott took sixth at 135 and B-W scored 147.
SCC’s Mya Kizer and Kaitlyn Carlson went one and two individually. Kizer’s time was 20:26.4, while Carlson’s was 20:35.7. Somerset’s Adeline Goeltl took third at 21:18.5.
Behind Margelofksy, was Ella Schutz, who finished 21st (24:40.7). Adison Wilde took 29th (25:26.1), Natalie Bolstad placed 32nd (25:44.2) and Klara Wood finished 47th (28:35.3).
The boys team didn’t field a full roster. Austin Haney was the top B-W runner as he finished 33rd (21:46.8), Austin Schmidt was two places behind and three seconds behind. Hayden Wilson was 47th (23:32.7) and Caleb Hinton was 49th (25:07.1).
Central edged New Richmond by one point, 50-51, to take the team title. SCC’s Jakob Eggen was the top individual finisher at 17:52.4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.