Mansell's three-pointer helps SCC defeat New Richmond By Jason Schulte sentinelsports48@gmail.com Dec 18, 2022

Lucy Mansell made only one three pointer for the St. Croix Central girls basketball team against New Richmond Dec. 5.It came at the right time as it broke a 35-35 tie with around 30 seconds remaining, which helped the Panthers defeat the Tigers 39-35.SCC scored only 10 points in the first half, but outscored New Richmond 29-18 in the second half. Delaney Lloyd led SCC with eight points. Mansell and Elsah Rubis each scored seven, while Morgan Barker tossed in four.Rubis finished with 20 rebounds, almost outrebounding New Richmond by herself. Barker had 10, while Alayna Hackbarth finished with five.Sophie Hook dished out five assists, while Rubis added a team-high in steals with three and blocks with two.SCC shot 29.5 percent from the field. They committed nine more turnovers, but the 49-24 rebounding advantage they had was the story. New Richmond struggled shooting, going 14-for-55 (25 percent), including 0-for-11 from three-point range. Brooke Blaszczyk led the Tigers with 12 points, while Gaby Aune added 10.Somerset 53, SCC 32The Panthers had another rough first half, this time only scoring 14 points against Somerset in the Dec. 9 game. A second half run wasn't in the cards as the Spartans outscored SCC by four.Sophie Hook led SCC with nine points, while Lucy Mansell tallied eight points, five rebounds and three steals. Elsah Rubis added nine rebounds as Morgan Barker finished with five. SCC shot 15-for-56 (26.7 percent) from the field overall. Somerset improved to 1-1 in the conference and 4-2 overall. Central fell to 1-2 in the conference and 3-2 overall.
