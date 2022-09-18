The St. Croix Central girls golf team shot its lowest nine-hole team score of the year at the Ellsworth Country Club Sept. 8.
In the latest Middle Border Conference match, the Panthers came in third with a 193. Prescott took the title with a 158, followed by Altoona’s 180. Ellsworth was fourth by one shot.
“Based on historical data, I knew scores were going to be a little lower on average across the board,” SCC coach Logan Kimberly said. Also, Ellsworth would be tough to beat on their home course. So I was ecstatic to see our team show up and shoot a lot of personal best rounds.”
Lucy Mansell carded the best round for the Panthers as she shot a 46, her lowest nine-hole score by six shots.
“She just played super steady throughout the round and didn’t get rattled at any point,” Kimberly continued. “I’m so happy for her.”
Another personal record was turned in by Izzy Sabelko, who posted a 48.
“She had some awful luck on one hole where her shot went directly toward the sun, and since no one in the group saw it or could find it, that resulted in a lost ball,” Kimberly added. “I was still really impressed with her integrity and composure on that hole.”
Addison Kofal shot a 49, while Claire Pommier and Emery Sanders each finished with a 50.
“At the halfway point in our short season, I’m very proud of the progress of our entire team,” Kimberly concluded. “Our varsity scores continue to trend in the right direction and we’re getting important, valuable rounds from all six of those girls. Our junior varsity scores also to continue to drop each and every week as well as they get more comfortable with playing the game.”
Northwest Wisconsin Classic
Central took part in the Northwest Wisconsin Classic Sept. 6 in Colfax and finished fourth out of 13 teams with 413.
“It was kind of a break right in the middle of our conference season and mainly a combination of teams from the Coulee, Dunn-St. Croix and Middle Border conferences,” SCC coach Logan Kimberly said. “What’s most impressive about this is that we didn’t have a top-10 individual scorer.
“I’ve told our girls many times that the strength of our team is the depth of our team. It seems like we use a different combination of scores for each event, which is really great to know that if someone has an off day, their teammates will pick them up.”
Breanna Popenhagen and Addison Kofal led the Panthers by shooting a 100 each.
“It seems like we use a different combination of scores for each event, which is really great to know that if someone has an off day, their teammates will pick them up,” Kimberly added. “Popenhagen has been our quiet safety net of the team. She almost always gives us a nice score to fall back on, but today, she had the most pars on our team and really played well. I’m so happy for her.”
Lucy Mansell carded a 104, while Izzy Sabelko finished with a 109.
Altoona won the meet with a 382, followed by Colfax-Elk Mound, who shot a 400. Osseo-Fairchild finished with a 411. Belle Kongshaug of Colfax was medalist with a 77. Elli Anderson of Altoona took second with an 86. Ellsworth’s Kayley Bayer and Arcadia’s Whitney Sonsalla were third, as they shot an 89.
