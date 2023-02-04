Lucy Mansell’s three-pointer with 65 seconds left was the game-winning points as the St. Croix Central girls basketball team defeated Mondovi 57-56 in the Northwest Girls Basketball Challenge in Somerset Jan. 28.
Mansell scored only five points in the game, but she added four rebounds and seven assists.
The Buffaloes had a six-point lead with under five minutes remaining, but SCC closed the game on an 8-1 run. Mondovi had a chance to win the game or send it to overtime, but they missed both free throws with .1 second remaining.
Elsah Rubis led three Panthers in double figures with 16 points. Sophie Hook recorded 12 while Morgan Barker posted 11.
Central outrebounded Mondovi 34-22 thanks to Rubis’ 12 and Barker’s seven. The Panthers also had five more assists.
Amber Lund recorded 15 for Mondovi as Maddy Marten scored 14. Cassie Thompson added 12.
SCC is now 1-8 in the conference and 7-11 overall.
Prescott 53, SCC 42
The conference leading Cardinals jumped out to a 14-point first half lead and coasted to the Jan. 27 victory.
Katrina Budworth registered a game-high 20 points along with eight rebounds. Lila Posthuma added 14 points, six rebounds and three assists while Violet Otto chipped in with 10 points and three assists.
Prescott shot 37.5 percent from the field overall and outrebounded SCC by 11.
Hook finished with eight points and four steals for SCC while Maddy Dull poured in seven.
The Panthers shot 32.5 percent from the field overall.
OSCEOLA 40, SCC 28
St. Croix Central shot 22.7 percent from the field overall and made only one three-pointer as Osceola prevailed in the Jan. 24 game.
