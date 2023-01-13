Baldwin-Woodville’s game plan against Prescott Jan. 7 was to be aware of Jordan Malmlov, the reigning Middle Border Conference boys basketball player of the year, always.
The results? Malmlov shot 15-for-24 from the field, including 8-for-16 from three-point range to finish with a game-high 40 points in Prescott’s 70-57 win.
“We had significant struggles trying to stop Malmlov,” B-W coach Scott Benoy said. “Several times in the first half he was left uncontested for perimeter shots.”
The Cardinals had a 39-28 halftime lead. Thanks to Malmlov’s shooting, Prescott finished 24-for-43 from the field overall (55.8 percent). It was the sixth time this season Malmlov has scored more than 30 points and the second time he has scored more than 40.
Dallas Wallin recorded 20 points as he went 6-for-8 from the field. He added three rebounds, three assists and six steals.
“The key was having our entire team outscored by two players,” Benoy continued. “We need to make their other players beat us.”
Baldwin-Woodville had more rebounds and assists than Prescott but committed nine more turnovers.
“I was surprised we struggled so much offensively against their zone,” Benoy said. “It was not a trapping and heavy pressure defense, but once again had major issues in the turnover department.”
Eli Coenen led four Blackhawks in double figures with 14 points. He was 6-for-6 from the field and had three rebounds, three assists and three steals. Sean Van Someren and Evan Clausen tallied 12 points each while Collin Fritts finished with 10.
Van Someren pulled down five rebounds. Fritts added nine rebounds and dished out six assists.
James Borchardt added seven points, four rebounds and three steals.
B-W shot 47 percent from the field overall.
“We are looking for offensive growth against zone defense,” Benoy added.
The Cardinals are now 5-0 in the conference and 9-0 overall. B-W is now 3-1 and 5-2.
B-W 52, Durand-Arkansaw 41
Tempo was the story of the Jan. 5 game.
“I think the key was making Durand play at our pace,” Benoy stated. “By controlling the tempo, we were able to keep the score in a range that gives us a better chance for success.”
Coenen scored 14 points and pulled down nine rebounds. Van Someren added 12 points, nine rebounds, six steals and four assists. Fritts finished with eight points and four rebounds.
“Our defensive game plan was successful,” Benoy added. “We played zone the entire game and did a good job contesting their perimeter shooters. We were also able to get the ball in the post with our size advantage.”
The Blackhawks shot 46 percent from the field overall. They added 14 assists and 14 steals.
“I was a bit surprised they started the game in man to man,” Benoy stated. “We were bigger at every position and able to get the ball inside with a great deal of success.”
A negative, Benoy added were turnovers as B-W turned the ball over 22 times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.