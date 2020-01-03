The Baldwin-Woodville boys hockey team ended its weekend stay in Madison with a win, loss and a tire as Madison West shut out B-W 3-0 Dec. 29.
No individual stats were found online before the Bulletin's early New Year's deadline.
Asked about the game, B-W coach Lucas Trickle said the following: “West outplayed us after about the halfway point of the first period. We took way too many penalties which never really allowed us to get into the flow of the game. It was a good learning experience for our guys to control what they can control. Jake Roussopoulos played outstanding against Madison West.”
Baldwin-Woodville is now 3-5-2 on the year.
