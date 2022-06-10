Bekah Luckwaldt concluded her high school running career by competing in the 800 run of the Division 2 State Track and Field meet last weekend in La Crosse.
“The best thing about the state track meet is that you get to compete against the best in the state and compare yourself to other divisions as well,” B-W coach Darren Peterson said. “Bekah did a fabulous job at bettering her career mark and setting a school record in the process.”
She finished eighth with a time of 2 minutes, 21.50 seconds. Northland Pines’ Nora Gremban was the champion at 2:12.40.
“The race plan was to go out fast and not get boxed in at the cut line and Bekah did a great job at going out faster than normal,” Peterson explained. “The pace was fast, and she was ahead of her time at the first lap. Normally we don’t like to have too fast of a first lap, so you can have more for the second lap. The pace of the race was fast, but she did a great job at gutting in out. She had very consistent splits at the 200 meters, she was back in a pack for 11-14 place, then at the 400m she was in 10th, at the 600m mark she started her kick and went from 10th to 8th at the finish. She showed a lot of heart by passing several girls in the last 200m and it was fun to watch.
“We look forward to our break and many of the athletes that are coming back are looking to compete in other sports. Thank you to all the fans that followed us this year and we look forward to next season.”
Rice Lake Sectional
Bekah Luckwaldt was the only Blackhawk who advanced to the State Meet after placing third in the 800 at the Rice Lake Sectional May 26.
Luckwaldt’s time was 2 minutes, 22:41 seconds as the top four in each event qualified for the Meet in La Crosse.
Anna Jordt placed fifth in the shot put at 36-3 and was 14th in the discus (89-0). The 3,200 relay of Luckwaldt, Adison Wilde, Natalie Bolstad and Morgan Margelofsky took sixth (10:15.14).
Anna Fritts finished seventh in the 100 hurdles (16.33) along with taking 10th in the 300 hurdles (50.03). Janessa Karau finished eighth in the 200 (27.34) and was ninth in the 100 (13.32).
The 1,600 relay of Luckwaldt, Fritts, Karau and Margelofsky was eighth (4:23.33). Maddy Jensen was 15th in the discus (79-9).
The Blackhawks placed 18th in the team standings with 17 points. La Crosse Logan was the sectional champion with 65.5 points. Osceola took second with 49. Amery finished third with 48.
For the boys, Haydon Langer took ninth in the 110 hurdles at 17.35 seconds. Logan was the sectional champion with 79.5. Osceola placed second with 63. Lakeland Union was third with 52.5.
