The Baldwin-Woodville cross country teams endured slick, muddy conditions Saturday morning Osceola and came home with a fifth-place girls team finish and ninth-place boys team finish in the 11 team field. This was their second race in less than four days.
Bekah Luckwaldt led the girls team with a 10th-place time of 23:11 while Liz Berndt recorded her best placing of the season in 17th with a time of 24:23. Morgan Margelofsky placed 35th (26:08) and Julia Ramlow, 43rd (26:25). Laura Luckwaldt worked her way into a scoring position for the second time this season, earning 61st place with a time of 27:55.
The boys team was able to close the gap on some teams who were beating them by larger point margins earlier in the year thanks in part to frontrunner Riley Gough, who placed 32nd of 133 runners with a time of 20:12.
Parker Schutz wrapped up 47th place in 21:12 while Austin Haney finished third on the team for the first time this season to earn 59th place overall with a time of 21:41. John Jamieson took 63rd (21:46), and Gavin Nichols is finding his way into the team’s top five, this time placing 70th (22:04).
Team Scores
Girls
Osceola 27, Glenwood City 46, Somerset 85, Prescott 122, Baldwin-Woodville 147, Grantsburg 176, Spring Valley 198, St. Croix Falls 212, Ellsworth 253, Webster 256, Frederic 261
Boys
Osceola 42, Ellsowrth 66, Spring Valley 99, Grantsburg 101, Prescott 103, Glenwood City 145, St. Croix Falls 184, Somerset 195, Baldwin-Woodville 229, Shell Lake 285, Webster 330
