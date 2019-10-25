Baldwin-Woodville sophomore Bekah Luckwaldt paced the Blackhawks’ girls cross country team Oct. 17 at the Middle Border Conference meet in Somerset, earning 12th place individually with a time of 21:12.2. Overall, the Blackhawks were seventh in the team standings.
Seniors Elizabeth Berndt (23:21.4) and Julia Ramlow (23:26.2) backed up Luckwaldt with 30th and 33rd place finishes, respectively. Freshman Greta Weyer came in 44th with a time of 25:03.1, and senior Laura Luckwaldt wrapped up the team points with a 47th-place time of 25:33.0. Freshmen Grace Mentink (28:40.1) and Klara Wood (30:58.8) placed 52nd and 54th, respectively.
Senior Riley Gough led the eighth-place boys team with a time of 19:21.8, earning him 33rd place individually. Junior Parker Schutz came in 37th at 19:28.3. Gavin Nichols posted a time of 20:056.0 for 48th place while Austin Haney stopped the clock at 20:20.3 (50th), Riley Laesch, 20:54.2 (54th), Josh Spraedley, 21:01.7 (55th) and John Jamieson, 21:02.9 (56th).
Team Scores
Girls
Osceola 46, New Richmond 52, Amery 94, St. Croix Central 102, Somerset 123, Prescott 158, Baldwin-Woodville 166, Ellsworth 208
Boys
New Richmond 38, Osceola 51, St. Croix Central 73, Ellsworth 92, Prescott 124, Amery 152, Somerset 186, Baldwin-Woodville 222.
