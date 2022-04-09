Bekah Luckwaldt had her hand in three first place finishes for the Baldwin-Woodville track and field team Thursday.
Luckwaldt won the 400-meter, 800 meter runs and was part of the 1,600-meter relay team during the Amery Indoor Invite at UW-River Falls.
Luckwaldt’s time in the 400 was 1 minute, 4.94 seconds with the 800 time being 2:31.83. Along with Janessa Karau, Morgan Margelofsky and Anna Fritts, the 1,600-meter relay time was 4:34.91, 13 seconds faster than second place Amery.
“Our staff told the kids this was more of a practice situation, since we have not been able to practice much of our field events indoors,” B-W coach Darren Peterson said. “This was just a good opportunity to go against some good competition and see how we do. We stressed courage this week in practice, trying something new and competing to the best of our ability. This meet gives the kids a taste of what is to come this year. Racing is just that racing, you can’t plan what will happen. You have to go out and do your best and let the result take care of itself.”
Karau also had a solid day as she won the 55 meters in 7.92 seconds. She took second in the 200 meters (28.73) and added a third-place finish in the high jump (4-8).
Fritts finished with the Blackhawks’ final first place in the 55 hurdles (9.72). She also placed second in the 200 hurdles (32.10).
Earning third place finishes were the 3,200-meter relay team of Keelyn Lee, Natalie Bolstad, Adison Wilde, and Miranda Halverson, who clocked in at 13:09.11. Margelofsky finished third in the 400-meter run (1:07.08). Anna Jordt rounded out the B-W scoring with a fourth-place finish in the shot put (32-4).
Amery won the girls meet with 119 points. Prescott took second with 75 and B-W placed third with 68.
Langer takes firsts in hurdles
Haydon Langer won the 55-meter and 200-meter hurdles for the Baldwin-Woodville boys track and field team.
Langer earned a time of 9.26 in the 55-meter and 31.03 in the 200-meter hurdles. Chase Shafer added the Blackhawks’ final first in the 400-meter run (1:00.38).
Riley Laesch placed third in the 1,600-meter run (5:27.06) and fifth in the 800-meter run (2:30.94). Calvin Gough took third in the 400-meter run (1:01.65), while Jackson Johansen was fourth (1:01.96).
Aidan Fritts finished fifth in the 55-meter hurdles (11.36).
“For early season we had several good performances and we had eight lifetime personal bests, for returning athletes,” Peterson said. “We are a young team that was indicated by having 58 event debuts, athletes that did new events. The biggest stat that stood out for our team was we had 42 top 10 finishes in the meet. The emphasis this year is going out and competing every chance you get, leave it on the line and do your best.”
Amery won the boys meet with 90 points. Ellsworth was second with 76 and Prescott added third with 72. B-W scored 36 points.
