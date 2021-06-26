The Baldwin-Woodville girls track and field team recently competed at the WIAA Division 2 sectional meet in Osceola on June 17 and placed ninth in the team standings.
Junior Bekah Luckwaldt earned a trip to the state track and field championships with a fourth-place finish in the sectional 800-meter run (2:23.00). She also placed sixth in the 1,600-meter run (5:35.78).
Shalayne Hop placed fifth in the shot put (36-01.75).
Anna Fritts was sixth in the 100-meter hurdles (17.33 seconds) and eighth in the 300-meter hurdles (50.80 seconds).
The 4x400-meter relay team of Luckwaldt, Fritts, Morgan Margelofsky and Janessa Karau placed 10th (4:25.05).
Junior Margelofsky was 11th in the 400-meter dash (1:03.75).
Freshman Karau placed 13thin the 200-meter dash (28.07 seconds).
