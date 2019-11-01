Baldwin-Woodville sophomore Bekah Luckwaldt earned a Middle Border Conference all-conference selection in cross country by finishing 12th at the conference meet Oct. 17 in Somerset. Luckwaldt posted a time of 21 minutes, 12.2 seconds. B-W coach Zack Ambrose explained after a strong track season, Luckwaldt started the cross country season being very competitive in meets , highlighted by finishing first at the meet in Prescott. "Bekah is very easy to coach and will do anything asked of her, usually wanting to do even more," Ambrose said. "The coaching staff looks forward to her impressive work ethic and seeing where we go from here." Osceola was the conference champion and had six runners finish in the top 15 at the meet.
