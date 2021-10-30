The Baldwin-Woodville cross country teams saw its seasons end Oct. 23 at the WIAA Division 2 Rice Lake sectional.
The girls finished 10th and the boys placed 13th. No individuals advanced.
The meet was the final one for Bekah Luckwaldt and Morgan Margelofsky.
"To start their 8th grade years, they probably never imagined they would be B-W's top two runners for four years straight, nonetheless running cross country," B-W coach Zack Ambrose explained. "They both had their ups and downs throughout their high school years, so it was both bittersweet and satisfying to see them race and finish side by side after almost three full seasons of being apart in races.
"They've been a pleasure to coach. While cross country ends for them, we at the same time look forward to seeing what they can accomplish this spring in track and field."
Luckwaldt was 50th (23:20.50) with Margelofsky one spot behind her (23:20.57).
There were promising signs to come out of this meet as those associated with the program are already looking ahead to 2022.
“Natalie Bolstad capped off a much improved sophomore year being only 17 seconds away from our senior leaders,” explained Ambrose. “Last year, she averaged fifth or sixth on the team, and this year she was third almost every year with everyone returning.
“Hope Heutmaker ran a personal record of almost a full minute, capping off a healthier sophomore season.”
Bolstad placed 57th (23:37.45) as Adison Wilde was 63rd (24:10.50). Lavinia Kool finished 66th (24:15.90). Heutmaker’s time was (25:35.65).
“Our packs for both teams started breaking off little by little as the season went on, and sectionals capped it off,” Ambrose explained. “Pack running is great, but not when it is forced. While it can be a team sport, ultimately it comes down to individuals and their own performances.
“We lose two valuable senior girls who will be missed next year, but we look forward to seeing some of our sophomore girls put in a committed offseason and come in as juniors next year with the fitness they have now.”
Rice Lake used four girls in the top 11 to take the team title with 52 points. Amery was second with 68 and clinched the final berth. Northwestern was third with 100. B-W scored 278.
Barron’s Fran Peterson was the section champion at 18:52.16, followed by Osceola’s Rachel Ulrich at 19:16.09. Rice Lake’s Alexi MacDonald took third at 19:25.11.
At the same time, Austin Schmidt led the boys with a 59th place finish at a time of 19:40.62.
“Austin came into the meet a little banged up, but with his wrestling background, he fought through it and made no excuses before, during or after,” Ambrose said. “Connor Manguson-Severson also ran tough and finished off an injury free season, show that he has some promise as a distance runner.”
Magnuson-Severson was 63rd (19:58.39). Hayden Wilson placed 68th (20:26.04), while Riley Laesch added a 74th place finish (20:52.21). Noah Schommer was 88th (24:32.42).
Osceola was the section champion with 55 points. Northwestern edged Prescott by one point for second place.
Prescott’s Tyler Loucks was the individual champion at 16:12.14, defeating Osceola’s Quinn McDonald by 15 seconds. Elk Mound’s Ian Hazen was third.
“All the boys return next year, so in similar fashion, we look forward to seeing some offseason training to put us in better shape to start the 2022 season,” Ambrose concluded.
