There were over 150 runners in the girls portion of the Osceola Cross Country Invitational Sept. 18, so to earn a top 15 finish is impressive.
Which is what Bekah Luckwaldt accomplished.
The Baldwin-Woodville senior finished 15th at 22 minutes, 29.3 seconds leading the Blackhawks to a seventh place overall finish.
“This was our biggest meet so far this year in terms of the number of teams and competitors, so we put the pack running to the test,” said B-W coach Zack Ambrose. “Our boys and girls packs both stayed together for most of the first two miles, until those who felt good kept on going, and a few others weren’t up to par for the day.”
Minnehaha Academy freshmen Greta Gesick claimed the individual title with a time of 19:59.7. Osceola’s Rachel Ulrich was second at 20:10.8, followed by St. Croix Central’s Kaitlyn Carlson at 20:23.9.
Mahtomedi had four runners place in the top 13 to win the team title with 62 points. Holmen was second at 83. Osceola was third at 93.
Morgan Margelofsky was the next B-W runner as she placed 36th (23:45.1). Natalie Bolstad was 42nd (23:57.2) and Adison Wilde placed 46th (24:21.6). Ella Schutz rounded out the Blackhawk runners as she finished 68th (26:03.9).
For the boys, they finished 15th with 441 points.
Osceola had four runners place in the top 20 to win the team portion with 83 points. Grantsburg was second with 93. Holmen placed third with 119.
Osceola’s Quinn McDonald claimed the individual title with a time of 16 minutes, 43.7 seconds. Grantsburg’s Will Gerber was second, 13 seconds behind. Park Cottage Grove’s Parker Hahn was third at 17:15.3.
Austin Schmidt was the top B-W runners as he placed 65th (19:55.3). Riley Laesch led a pack crew of Blackhawk runners as he was 87th (21:40.7), followed by Connor Magnuson-Severson, who was three seconds behind. Hayden Wilson was then 92nd (22:21.9). Noah Schommer was 109th (27:28.3).
“We get a refreshing two weeks off until our next meet after having three competitions in a 10-day span,” Ambrose said. “These are the most important weeks in regard to training and making the biggest jumps for the championship part of the season come mid-October.”
Luckwaldt finishes third in Prescott
Bekah Luckwaldt had a third place finish at the Prescott Invitational Sept. 14.
Luckwaldt’s time of 23 minutes, 40.2 seconds, was 50 seconds behind first place Prescott’s Ella Johnson. Prescott’s Amanda Auleciems was between the two.
“Both teams are continuing their efforts to pack run,” explained B-W coach Zack Ambrose. “It is a tough course, but a good reminder that cross country isn’t means to be easy. We don’t always look at our overall times as an indicator of how well we ran. We can also look at our places as individuals and as a team.”
Luckwaldt’s finish helped the Blackhawks to a second place finish. Prescott had four runners finish in the top 10 to win the team title with 34 points. B-W scored 46 while Ellsworth finished with 64.
Morgan Margelofsky finished seventh at 24:51.2. Natalie Bolstad then led a trio of Blackhawks runners who finished five seconds apart from each other. Bolstad was 11th, followed by Ella Schutz and then Adison Wilde.
“Natalie Bolstad has stepped it up her sophomore year and is consistently our third or fourth runner, up from our sixth or seventh runner last year,” Ambrose added.
Meanwhile for the boys, Austin Schmidt was the top B-W runner as he finished 17th at 20:51.
“He went from 30th place at the mile, to finishing 17th place, so he once again did his job as our top runner in moving up throughout a race,” said Ambrose.
The Blackhawks finished sixth as a team with 143.
Prescott claimed the team title with 33 points thanks to having four runners in the top eight. Spring Valley was second at 44, followed by Ellsworth’s 64.
Ellsworth’s Alex Pazdernik won the individual title with a time of 17:43. Prescott’s Tyler Loucks took second, 29 seconds behind. Spring Valley’s Charlie Maier was third at 18:36.4.
Riley Laesch led a trio of Blackhawk runners over a seven second span. Laesch was 28th at 22:09.5, followed by Hayden Wilson and Connor Magnuson-Severson. Noah Schommer rounded out the B-W scoring with a 39th place finish (28:39.8).
“Riley, Hayden and Connor stuck together as a pack for 95% of the race until the very end, when they were told to start racing each other,” Ambrose said.
