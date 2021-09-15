Zack Ambrose was a happy man after the Baldwin-Woodville cross country team competed in the Somerset Invitational Sept. 9.
“Both Baldwin-Woodville teams did a great job of pack running,” he explained. “The girls 2nd-6th runners (Morgan Margelofsky, Ella Schutz, Natalie Bolstad, Adison Wilde and Lavinia Kool) are proving to be a solid red pack that can hang together in a race. Seeing a group of scoring members of the same team in a big group is a dream for a coach.”
The pack running was a factor in B-W finishing third in the team standings with 84 points. St. Croix Central went 1-2-3 individually and cruised to the team title with 26 points. Prescott was second at 78.
Margelofsky was 18th at 25:04.3, one spot ahead of Schutz, who clocked in 25:05.4. Bolstad was next at 25:05.6, followed by Kool at 25:08.6. Wilde rounded out the B-W runners at 25:10.5.
Another factor which aided B-W’s team standings: The return of No. 1 runner Bekah Luckwaldt, who finished sixth with a time of 23 minutes, 2.1 seconds.
“Bekah did her job in being our front runner, not part of the pack, and trying to get as low as she can get in terms of placing to help out the team scores,” Ambrose said.
Central’s Katelyn Carlson won the individual title by more than a minute over fellow teammate Adeline Swanson. Abby Lamers was third, 20 seconds behind Swanson, to round out the Central trio.
Meanwhile, for the boys, the pack running theme continued.
“The second-fourth runners (Riley Laesch, Hayden Wilson and Connor Magnuson-Severson) also had a solid pack that stayed together most of the race and ended with Riley and Hayden duking it out with a half mile left,” Ambrose said.
The boys finished sixth in the team standings with 176 points. Prescott had five runners place in the top 12 to win the team title with 38 points. Spring Valley was second at 61, followed by Ellsworth’s 63.
Austin Schmidt was the top Blackhawk runner as he was 21st (20:17.1). Laesch placed 34th (22:23.2) followed by Wilson (22:31.1). Magnuson-Severson finished 38th (22:43.7). Noah Schommer completed the B-W scoring with a 48th place finish (28:02.9).
Ellsworth’s Alex Pazdernik was the top individual finisher at 17:14.6. Prescott’s Tyler Loucks was second at 17:32.6. Spring Valley’s Charlie Maier took third at 18:15.4.
“I’m looking forward to continue the pack running, and now emphasizing that they need to stick together and run together, but not settle for a slow pace for 2.5 miles,” Ambrose said. “Then, with a half mile left, start to race each other. That requires one of them to start taking off.”
