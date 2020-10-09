Bekah Luckwaldt grabbed another top 10 finish for the Baldwin-Woodville girls cross country team.
At the New Richmond Invitational Oct. 3, the junior finished sixth to lead the Blackhawks to a fifth place overall finish.
Osceola had all top five runners place in the top 10 to win the meet with 32 points. New Richmond was second with 57, followed by Somerset’s 87. Amery was fourth at 102 and B-W scored 127.
Osceola’s Rachel Ulrich finished first place individually with a time of 18 minutes, 45:4 seconds. New Richmond’s CC Dietz was second 45 seconds behind Ulrich. Somerset’s Adeline Goeltl was third, a second behind Dietz.
Morgan Margelofsky was the next Blackhawk finisher behind Luckwaldt. She was 19th place at 22:06.3. Ella Schutz was 25th at 22:43.1. Adison Wilde finished 32nd at 23:11.3 and Klara Wood was 45th at 25:13.6.
Meanwhile, for the boys, they placed seventh.
New Richmond had the top three finishers to win the meet with 35 points, edging Osceola by four. Ellsworth took third at 84; Amery was fourth with 111. Prescott took fifth at 121 and Somerset finished sixth at 160. The Blackhawks scored 193 points.
New Richmond’s Max Blader, Cale Bishop and Tyler Harris were the top three finishers and were separated by 16 seconds. Blader’s time was 15:56.2 seconds.
Austin Schmidt was the top B-W finisher at 27th place, 19:11.8. Austin Haney took 31st (19:35.9); Hayden Wilson was 44th (21:58.1), Caleb Hinton placed 45th (22:16.4) and Austin Pollack finished 46th (23:44.0).
