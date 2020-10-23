Bekah Luckwaldt had a sixth place finish for the Baldwin-Woodville girls cross country team at the Middle Border Conference meet Oct. 13.
Luckwaldt finished with a time of 21 minutes, 8.8 seconds as the Blackhawks placed fifth in the team standings.
Osceola had three runners finish in the top eight to claim the conference title again with 42 points. St. Croix Central was second with 53, followed by New Richmond’s 76. Amery scored 114 and the Blackhawks had 123.
Osceola’s Rachel Ulrich was individual conference champion at 19:13.2, defeating Central’s Mya Kizer by less than 30 seconds. Kizer’s teammate Kaitlyn Carlson was third at 20:11.3.
Morgan Margelofsky was the next Blackhawk in 20th place (22:28.5). Ella Schutz was 28th (23.3 7.9), Adison Wilde took 32nd (24:05.6) and Natalie Bolstad finished 37th (24:34.4).
Meanwhile, for the boys, Austin Schmidt led the Blackhawks to an eighth-place team finish.
Schmidt’s time was 20:04.0, good enough for 34th place. Austin Haney was next in 35th place (20:08.4). Parker Schutz took 40th (20:52.6). Hayden Wilson finished 49th (22:01.3) and Caleb Hinton was 53rd (24:12.3).
New Richmond again had the top three finishers as it coasted to the conference title with 36 points. Osceola took second with 52. St. Croix Central placed third with 90 Amery finished fourth with 110. Ellsworth took fifth with 121. Prescott was sixth at 135. Somerset took seventh at 193 and the Blackhawks scored 211.
Max Blader was the individual conference champion as he finished at 16:59.4, edging teammate Cale Bishop by four-hundredths of a second. Tyler Harris was third at 17:01.8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.