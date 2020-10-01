Bekah Luckwaldt’s seventh place finish led the Baldwin-Woodville cross country team to a fifth place team finish at the Prescott Invitational Sept. 24.
Osceola placed its top five runners in the top 11 to win with 34 points. St. Croix Central took second with 49. Somerset was third with 94 and New Richmond finished fourth with 118. B-W scored 126.
Osceola’s Rachel Ulrich finished in first place with a time of 19 minutes, 17.9 seconds. St. Croix Central’s Mya Kizer was second at 19:54.8, followed by teammate Kaitlyn Carlson.
B-W’s Adison Wilde was 25th (23:54.2), followed by Ella Schutz (30th, 24:13.9), Morgan Margelofsky (31st, 24:26.0) and Natalie Bolstd (33rd, 24:46).
Meanwhile, for the boys, they placed seventh with 173.
New Richmond went 1-2-3 individually to finish first with 31. Osceola was second with 44. St. Croix Central placed third with 81. Ellsworth took fourth at 101. Prescott was fifth at 141. Somerset finished sixth at 161.
New Richmond’s Max Blader was first at 16:40.5, edging teammate Cale Bishop. Tyler Harris was third, 25 seconds behind.
Parker Schutz was the top B-W finisher at 24th (19:57.8), Austin Schmidt (29th, 20:27.1), Austin Haney was 36th at 21:35.0, Connor Magnuson-Severson placed 39th (22:10.1) and Hayden Wilson finished 45th (22:59.7).
