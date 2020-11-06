Luckwaldt finishes 41st at State meet

The goal for Bekah Luckwaldt in the 2020 WIAA State Cross Country meet was to finish in the top third of the race.
Traditionally held at Wisconsin Rapids since 1988, this year the decision was made to split up the three divisions with the Division 2 race to be held in Colby Oct. 31.
Furthermore with COVID-19 in mind, within those divisions, they were broken down into three sections to be run throughout the day.
The junior Baldwin-Woodville runner was in the first section, and according to coach Zack Ambrose, it was the first time she was running against non-Middle Border Conference schools all year long.
“After the last race in the afternoon, they compiled results and that’s when we found out how she “really” did,” he explained.
The final results showed a time of 21 minutes, 6:34 seconds, good enough for a 41st place finish out of 114 runners.
“I thought Bekah ran fantastic and to the best of her ability,” Ambrose continued. “She got out in a great spot, around 15th place at the mile, and maintained that position for the first 2 miles. The last kilometer of the race, she moved up a few spots and had a very solid finish.
“Besides remembering a pair of gloves, there isn’t anything else I could have told her to do different in the race. She was very coachable and followed the race plan.”
Ambrose described the course as relatively flat, but with a lot of turns, which made times a littler slower than usual.
Kayci Martensen of Southwestern Co-op was the state champion with a time of 18:09.29. The closest local finisher was Osceola’s Rachel Ulrich, who finished fifth and about a minute behind.
Winnecone had two runners finish in the top 10 of the team standings to claim the team title with 76 points. Osceola was second with 119.
While the coaches and Luckwaldt were pleased with her time, there is a little bit of what might have been.
“Knowing Bekah, she would have done even better had it been a full field of 114 girls because she has that competitive drive,” Ambrose said.
“If you consider that all of the teams and athletes here are the best in their respective conferences throughout the state, she may have even run her best race of the season…All in all, the coaches and Bekah herself are extremely proud of what she did this season and we are very excited to see what she accomplish in track in the spring and cross country next fall.”
