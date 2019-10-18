The Baldwin-Woodville cross country teams traveled to Amery on Oct. 8 to participate in the 13-team Amery Invite. The girls’ squad placed seventh while the boys were 12th.
The performance of sophomore Bekah Luckwaldt highlighted the night as she placed fifth in the 96-runner girls’ race with a time of 21:36. Elizabeth Berndt followed with a 28th-place time of 23:35 while Julia Ramlow was just a second behind her in 29th place. Greta Weyer placed 56th (25:28), Laura Luckwaldt, 58th (25:33), Grace Mentink, 70th (27:14) and Klara Wood, 85th (37:52).
Senior Riley Gough led the boys with a 32nd-place time of 19:11. Parker Schutz was 50th (19:48), Gavin Nichols, 58th (20:00), John Jamieson, 72nd (20:52), Austin Haney, 75th (20:57), Josh Spradley, 76th (21:20) and Riley Laesch, 79th (20:57).
Team Scores
Girls
Glenwood City 37, Amery 65, Somerset 114, Prescott 127, Unity 160, Elk Mound 165, Baldwin-Woodville 176, Grantsburg 188, Boyceville 236, St. Croix Falls 247, Clear Lake 280, Webster 302, Frederic/Luck 339
Boys
Elk Mound 37, Prescott 107, Clear Lake 121, Amery 123, Unity 145, Glenwood City 152, Boyceville 179, Somerset 206, Grantsburg 209, Birchwood 216, St. Croix Falls 278, Baldwin-Woodville 287, Webster 392
