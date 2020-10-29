Luckwaldt advances to state in cross country

Bekah Luckwaldt made history Saturday.
The junior Baldwin-Woodville cross country runner qualified for the WIAA State Division 2 meet by placing eighth at the Sectional meet Oct. 24 at Barron High School.
The Division 2 State meet is scheduled for Oct. 31 at Colby High School. Times were yet to be announced as of Oct. 26 on the WIAA website.
Luckwaldt will become the third Baldwin-Woodville runner in the past 35 years to compete at state.
Luckwaldt finished with a time of 21 minutes, 0.7 seconds. Osceola’s Rachel Ulrich was the sectional champion at 19:03.8, followed by Barron’s Fran Peterson (19:23.4).
“Bekah came into cross country in August in fantastic shape,” B-W coach Zack Ambrose said. “She took advantage of the COVID hiatus and trained very well, which really helped her be as successful as she was this year.
“Saturday was what coaches like to call “real” cross country weather on a good course. It was respectively hilly while pretty cold. The conditions favored those who are mentally tough, and Bekah proved to be just that. She was in seventh place at the mile, determined to qualify for state. With about 100 meters left, her mind wanted it more than her body, so instead of using her feet to cross, she had to army crawl after her legs gave out. Fortunately, she ran hard enough before then that she was still the fourth individual qualifier.
“The type of work ethic that Bekah has is every coach’s dream.”
Ambrose said she was 38th place at sectionals as a freshman and 24th as a sophomore.
“Bekah and the coaching staff, as well as her team and school, are beyond proud of her accomplishments this season,” Ambrose continued. “…Bekah is by no means satisfied with just going to state. We want to run against the best and see where we rank.”
Osceola was the sectional champion as it placed four runners in the top 10 to finish with 35 points. St. Croix Central was second with 39. Hayward took third with 58, followed by Altoona’s 95. Osceola and St. Croix Central qualified their teams for the state meet.
As a team, the Blackhawks saw its season end Oct. 19 at the Somerset sub sectional as it finished fourth with 102 points.
St. Croix Central was the champion with 24 points, followed by Altoona’s 70. Ellsworth was third at 78.
Luckwaldt was third overall at 20:36.22, behind St. Croix Central’s Mya Kizer (19:13.6) and Kaitlyn Carlson (20:04.1). Morgan Margelofsky was the next B-W runner in 15th (22:20.15), followed by Ella Schutz’s 24th place (23:22.62). Natalie Bolstad finished 29th (24:00.98) and Greta Weyer was 31st (24:21.5).
Meanwhile, the boys finished eighth overall at the sub sectional.
Bloomer edged Altoona 64-69 with St. Croix Central and Ellsworth tied for third with 74. Elk Mound placed fifth at 82 as Prescott took sixth with 139. Somerset was seventh at 195 and the Blackhawks scored 211.
Parker Schutz was the top B-W finisher in 27th place (19:06.93), followed by Austin Schmidt’s 39th place (19:59.49). Austin Haney was 41st (20:07.40) and Hayden Wilson placed 50th (21:42.72). Riley Laesch finished in 54th (23:18.77)
St. Croix Central’s Cougar Holder and Jakob Eggen went 1-2 with times of 16:52.4 and 16:54.5. Bloomer’s Lucas Anderson was third at 17:02.4.
