Baldwin-Woodville junior Bekah Luckwaldt represented the Blackhawks at the 2021 WIAA Division 2 State Track and Field Championships last week and earned a 14th place finish in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:27.91.
The event was won by Northland Pines freshman Nora Gremban by more than three seconds with a winning time of 2:14.43.
Freedom won the team title with 59 points.
Top 10 team scores
Freedom 59, Shorewood 52, Xavier 27, Madison Edgewood 25, Rice Lake 25, Osceola 25, Big Foot 24, La Crosse Logan 23, Two Rivers 20, Northland Pines 20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.