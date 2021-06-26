Lokker, Sykora fall in first round of State Tennis Tournament

Baldwin-Woodville’s Caleb Lokker and Sam Sykora fell in the first round of the Division 2 State Tennis Tournament June 17 in Kohler. The pair lost 7-5, 6-1 to La Crosse Aquinas’ Garrett Butler and Seth Capelli.
“What a match this was!” said B-W coach Dana Helgeson. “Caleb and Sam had nothing to lose and went out with a solid mind set and big fight. We were all so proud of how they well they played. They made Aquinas work hard for their win.
“This was the best we’ve seen Sam and Caleb play this season and it’s all because of their consistency and their technique they used throughout their game.
“This match was closely watched by many around us. It was amazing to hear so many spectators who don’t even know who or where we are from cheer B-W on. All because of the way Sam and Caleb represented us and their honorable character that they displayed on and off the court. Congratulations Caleb and Sam for an outstanding job.”
Helgeson also wanted to thank assistant coach Libby Whirry, volunteer coaches Zach Nilssen, Sam Brock, parents, fans and team for the great year.
